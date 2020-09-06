Judex Okoro, Calabar

A former chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Stephen Odey, has emerged the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Cross River northern senatorial district.

Odey polled 450 votes to defeat his closest rival and member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who scored 90 votes.

The exercise took place at Ogoja council headquarters amid protests by some delegates who claimed that they were shut out.

The chairman of the electoral panel, Hon Olorogun Taleb Tebite, who described the process as peaceful and orderly, declared Odey the winner of the primary election having scored the highest number of votes.

One of the INEC officials who observed the primaries, Mr. Amula Timotheus, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, adding that it was in line with INEC guidelines.

On his part, the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade, lauded the peaceful atmosphere under which the election was commending INEC for playing their observatory role adequately.

He assured that the party would work together in their collective interest to win the general election.