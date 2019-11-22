Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State has disclosed it’s plans to partner business men and industrialists from Taiwan to kick-start it’s African Agro-industrial revolution.

This was disclosed in Calabar by the State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, during the on-going four day Business mission organised by the government in conjunction with the Taiwan – Africa Business Association.

The Taiwan Africa Business Association, which is lead by it’s chairman, Jeff Sun, and other industrialists is also embarking on an Economic and Business Cooperation Mission to the state.

Speaking during a Business Conference, Professor Ayade said he hopes to bring value to the state through the partnership and establish linkages that will help grow the industries in the state.

“I like to bring value to the agricultural produce from the state and our relationship will be mutually beneficial as the Taiwanese are perfect manufacturers of goods that meet the needs of their people.

“The Taiwanese through their intellect, knowledge and capacity produce over 23 different products from rice, unlike Africa which produces just for consumption.

“This is one of the things I hope to change and also learn from their intellect.

“The essence of the visit is to tie the business men in the state to producers in Taiwan and I hope by the time we are done the necessary contacts and linkages will be established. This is the only way we can kick-start our industrialization”, the governor said.

Also speaking, the head of the Taiwanese delegation and Chairman of the Taiwan Africa Business Association, Jeff Sun, said they are happy to be in the state and are open to partnership.

“We are pleased to be in Cross River and are prepared to be questioned, consulted and made friends in Cross River.

“We are at the centre in the far East for processing foods, the largest manufacturers iPhones, cell phones and computers and are open to working with the state”, he said.

He said he is pleased the location of the state makes it have a direct shipping service from the far East emphasizing that his association with over 100 business men will work with the state.

Also speaking, Eta Ndoma Egba, the chairman of the Calabar Chamber of commerce Industries and Agriculture, said the summit is apt as the state is opening new vistas of development in view of dwindling revenue.

He told the Taiwanese business mission to consider Calabar as the principal trading hub in West Africa because it is well-positioned and endowed with enormous resources.

Highpoints of the business conference was the donation of five dylasis machines to Cross River State by the Taiwanese induatralists.