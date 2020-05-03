Judex Okoro, Calabar

The crisis rocking the Cross River chapter of PDP has continued to fester as aggrieved members have approached the court seeking for redress in the just-concluded ward and local government congresses.

The ward executive committee members in Cross River state were inaugurated in 196 wards on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and sworn-in by were sworn-in by a Notary Public, Okimasi Ojong, Esq, principal partner of Barr Okimasi Ojong and Co, in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017. The inauguration was as a result of the directive by the National Working Committee of PDP

In a suit No.HC/115/2020 and dated April 303, 2020, the aggrieved member who are claimants/applicants, and represent those who said they emerged in the ward congress conducted by the state leadership had sued the PDP, the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rted) and State Chairman of PDP, Ntufam Edim Inok.

They prayed the court to restrain the national leadership of the party from acting on any list except one submitted by the Cross River PDP in relation to the recently conducted ward and local government congresses in the state.

After perusing the affidavit in support of the motion, the affidavit of urgency and exhibits, as well as written addresses of counsel for the claimants, E. B Akinde, Esq, the Cross River State High court sitting in Calabar, ordered that status quo ante be maintained in the disputed state PDP ward congresses list.

According to the court presided over by the acting state Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Eneji, “an order of interim injunction is hereby granted the 4th respondent from inaugurating persons other than the claimants, particularly those listed in the letter with ref.No.PDP/DOM/GF.Vol/2/20- 387B of 26/2/2020 as elected officers of the 1st Defendants/ Respondent at the wards or local government levels of Cross River state except the claimants”

The court then directed “the Defendants, their agents, privies and servants, to maintain the status quo and refrain from taking any step in respect of the 1st Defendant/Respondent in Cross River state, pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice in this suit”

The case has been adjourned to 28 May 2020 to enable the claimants serve court process on the Defendants not residing in the state.