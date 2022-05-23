From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The incumbent members representing

Akpabuyo, Bakassi/ Calabar South and Calabar Municipal/Odukpani federal constituencies,Rt. Hons Essien Ekpeyong Ayi and Eta Mbota respectively have won the PDP reps primaries.

While Ayi, a fourth term member of the Hoise of Representatives polled 57 votes to defeat other three aspirnats, Mbora, a second term Rep, polled 56 votes to win hia opponent.

Announcing Ayi’s result of the contest, the returning officer for the election and state vice Chairman Cross River State PDP, Mr. Asuquo Ekpo said, “By this calculation and counting, we declare Essien Ekpeyong Ayi thavehe winner having scored the highest nimber of votes.”

Others who contested against Ayi, include former Channels Television reporter/ presenter, Mrs. Emana Ambrose Amahwe, who scored 23 votes, Rt. Hon. Dominic Aqua Edem who scored 16 votes and Mr. Ekpe Ekpe who scored 3 votes.

Announcing the reault for Calabar Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, the returning officer and Legal Adviser od the party, Ikpi Ubanga Enyong, said: “Rt Hon Mbora polled 56 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr. Esuabanga Asuquo Esuabanga, who had 14 votes ans is hereby declared winner.”

Commending his Constituents, Rt. Hon. Essien Ekpeyong Ayi, who is going to go to reps for the fifth term if he finally wins the APC candidate, said:”You can see that I am loved by my people and I also have the capacity to beat any one that comes to run election with him.

“My popularity cuts across all party lines. I can win reps election any time any day any one comes out to contest with me.” Essien boasted.

Also expressing gratitude to the delegates, the Rep member representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency, Rt Eta Mbora, said: “With this election, we are going to work harder to win the general election. We are old horses in the race, so we know the terrain. This victory is a demonstration that we did weel in the past and would do more when we get there.”

Commenting on the result, one of the aspirants, Emana Ambrose Amahwe, who came second in the contest Emana Ambrose Amahwe, accepted defeat, stressing that conduct of the election was transparent but blame Nigeria’s electorates of being corrupt.

“Nigeria voting public has along way to go. The corruption no one is talking about. Money Politics the order of the day.” She maintained.