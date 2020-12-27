From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Dr Lawrence Ekwok, has called for the unconstitutional release of the Chairman of PFN Kaduna state, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife Cindy kidnapped by gunmen.

Apostle Emmanuel Bako, and his wife, Cindy Bako, were kidnapped from Albarka prayer camp in Southern Kaduna on Boxing Day.

Dr Ekwok, who made the call in a press statement made to journalists in Calabar on Sunday, described the kidnap of the man of God and his wife on a day generally recognized worldwide as a day of peace and joy, as not only callous, but wicked and insensitive.

The Cross River State PFN chairman decried a situation, where preachers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, have become the target of kidnappers, and called for a stop to the menace.

He warned that Apostle Bako must be released immediately and unconditionally along with his wife and others unhurt for the kidnappers not to incur the wrath of God.

According to him, “the security situation in the country has become so terrible that a minister of God can be kidnapped in his house along with his wife in a day the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of mankind.”

He urged federal and Kaduna state governments as well as other security agencies to rise to the occasion and tackle the insurgency and kidnapping that are gradually becoming a norm in the country.