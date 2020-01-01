Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Government has unveiled plans to digitalise and revolutionise its broadcast industry this year.

Commissioner for Information, Asu Okang, who disclosed this during a media briefing with journalists in Calabar, said about 5,000 decoders have been acquired and will be installed to ensure people across the length and breath of the state have access to information.

Okang further disclosed that the Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation will be bifurcated into radio and television arms to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said arrangements are on to ensure the Ikom station, which has been largely redundant, is revitalised just as the Ogoja sub-station would soon come alive.

According to him, the state government-owned newspaper corporation will be reinvigorated to ensure daily publication as against the present bi-weekly practice.

He promised that government would do its best to absorb all hard-working contract staff in its broadcast mediums and will also employ a number of journalists who will cover all parts of the state to ensure the ministry is totally transformed.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Aye Henshaw, pledged the support of staff to ensure the actualisation of government’s agenda.