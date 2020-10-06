Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicate infant mortality in Cross Rivers State.

He disclosed this during the inauguration of the Modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme, in Calabar,yesterday, saying a new strategy had been deployed to ensure the project gets to rural areas of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, the governor said his administration would ensure that no child died of preventable diseases.

“We have developed a new strategy to ensure that those who have not been reached will be reached at all cost. We are thankful the new programme has been founded and hope the purpose for which it was set up will be realised,” he said.

Director General, Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, stated that the agency’s preoccupation was to ensure that infant and maternal mortality was completely erased in the state.

He said the target was to reach out to about 800,000 infants, pregnant and vulnerable women in hard to reach areas in the state.

National facilitator for project, Hadiza Jubril, said over three million children are un-immunized and that the project was aimed at reaching these children.