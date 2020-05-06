The Cross River State Police Command has arrested 41 suspected criminals and recovered two stolen vehicles within the last two months.

Other items recovered include 8 cartridges, locally made pistols, and 14 firearms.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Uche John Anozia, who disclosed this at the Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill Calabar while parading the suspects, said it is high the residents keyed into the community policing concept as anchored by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Anozoe listed the suspects to include 11 robbers, 19 cultists, fraudsters, among others.

Giving more details of the suspected criminals, he said the 41 suspects include “a gang of six armed robbers led by one Gilbert Esoho Ekpo aka T-Boy that has been terrorizing Calabar Metropolis and its environs and were responsible for the robbery of over two million nairas from a bakery in Calabar as well as twelve million naira from an office along Calabar Expressway.

“In addition, three robbery suspects were arrested along Calabar – Itu Road for incessantly robbing innocent motorists and other road users of their valuables by blocking the Highway.

“Similarly, 16 suspected cultists were apprehended as a result of the cult rivalry between Klans KK and Vikings Confraternity Cult groups within and outside the metropolis based on intelligence and have confessed belonging to various cult groups”, the Commissioner said.

He advises residents not to relent in giving useful information to the police as the dynamics of modern society has made citizen participation in crime-fighting inevitable through community policing.

He urged the residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation and assured that the Command is poised to deal with all unscrupulous elements or groups of persons who may want to take the laws into their hands.