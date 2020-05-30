Judex Okoro, Calabar

The local government election in Cross River has witnessed large turn out of voters across the state in compliance with COVID-19 electoral guidelines.

A few days ago, Cross River State Taskforce on COVID-19 had stated that no- facemask-no voting would be enforced during the council poll.

Ongoing L.G. election in Bekwarra as Hon Signor Omang Idiege casts his vote. The Honourable Commissioner praised Governor Ben Ayade for the smoothness and transparency in the electoral process.

When our correspondent went round the metropolis, it was observed that while some poling units started early about 9:00am others started about 10:am due to arrival of wlwlctoral materials.

In other parts of the state, it was observed that materials also arrived late due to difficult terrain.

It was further observed that all the voters wore nose masks in cpmpliance with COVID-19 electoral guidelines.

Speaking shortly after voting in his polling unit 005 of Ward 5 in Calabar Municipality, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr Eric Anderson, lauded the peaceful conduct of local government election.

Anderson said the electoral process has been smooth with the assistance of security agencies and other stakeholders, adding that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, carried out massive campaign and sensitisation of the voters ahead of the polls.

Also speaking after casting his vote at Mkpani community in Yakurr local governemnt area of Central senatorial district, the Speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Eteng Jonah Williams, described the exercise as very peaceful and credible.

According to him, “I am very happy that this election has finally taken place and I am impressed with the voters turn out. We thank CROSIEC.”

Expressing satisfaction with all the modalities put in place by CROSIEC, the member representing Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon Mike Etaba, said the turnout is a clear endorsement of Governor Ayade’s great achievements in the state.

“I completely satisfied with the process and very happy with the precautionary measures put in place by the commission for safety as regards preventing the spread of deadly Coronavirus.”

In Bekwarra and Yala local government areas, the exercise witnessed massive turn out of voters across some wards.

Commending the process after voting in Bekwarra in the northern senatorial district, the Commissioner for Youths and Skills Acquisition, Hon Signor Omang Idiege, said the excercise has been very “smooth and transparency.”