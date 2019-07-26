Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Deputy Governor, Ivara Esu, has said street protest against incessant kidnappings in the state is not a solution to the problem.

He stated this in response to the strike embarked upon by the Cross River State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) over the kidnap of one of their colleagues, Marcus Inyama.

Inyama, a consultant haematologist, was kidnapped six days ago at his home in Akpabuyo and have been in their den since then. This led to a protest and demand for his unconditional release. The doctors, who took their protest to the House of Assembly and Governor’s Office in Calabar, carried various placards with various inscriptions.

Esu, who addressed the doctors, said their action has had an adverse effect on the people and may cause the kidnappers to increase the ransom.

“This action has not helped us. Some persons may have died just because you withdraw your services from the various hospitals. The truth is that government is just as concerned if not more concerned as the association. Today, it is a medical doctor and tomorrow it may be a politician, everybody is equally important and therefore let it not look as if government has not done much for a particular group.”