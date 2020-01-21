Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Cross River State Chapter, has warned candidates against perpetrating acts capable of truncating rescheduled re-run election for Abi/ Yakurr Federal Constituency.

INEC had fixed a re-run after Appeal Court had in September, 2019 nullified the declaration of Dr Alex Egbona (APC) as the winner of the February 12, 2019 national assembly election.

The re-run elelction, slated for Saturday, January 25, 2020, is to be conducted in Ekureku I and II wards in Abi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Calabar on Tuesday and signed by the Secretary of IPAC, Comrade Castro Ezama, it described as worrisome the rising tension among the two leading contenders- Rt. Hon. Barr. John Gaul Lebo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon. Dr. Alex Egbona of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Council revealed that it has intelligent reports that some of the contestants have allegedly amassed an army of miscreants and weaponry even as they have engaged hordes of private security personnel for the purpose of conducting surveillance and possibly unleashing terror on perceived opponents, where deemed fit.

Condemning strongly such moves as it against the constitution of our land, it maintained that the burden of securing lives and property on security agents including Police, DSS, NSCDC, and other state actors.

It added that it is unacceptable for some candidates to even mobilise police security from Abuja and other climes for their protection as only Commissioner of police in the state can only be deployed such security in an election as this.

It further warmed political parties that IPAC code of conduct is still binding on all candidates irrespective of political divide and would be implemented to the later.

The Council further said: “We demand free and fair elections; one man-one-vote will be sacrosanct and non negotiable. We shall not hesitate to call for a cancellation of the said elections and call in the security agencies to deal with any body involved no matter how highly placed according to the political parties’ code of conduct 2019 as amended.

“IPAC, therefore, calls on the the Commissioner of Police and other Security Agencies, to as a matter of urgency, wade into this emerging threat and nip it in the bud as it can escalate hostilities that could undermine the safety of Abi people and other participants in this national duty.”

However, sources close to the Police Command in the state disclosed that all the candidates in the election has not only signed a peace accord, but have agreed to ensure a violent free re-run.