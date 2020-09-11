Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has sued the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of the senatorial primary for Cross River North senatorial district.

Jarigbe, who disclosed this, while speaking with journalists, on Friday, in Abuja, was one of the contestants for the senatorial held last week.

The lawmaker explained that though there were factional senatorial primaries in his constituency, he was elected as the PDP candidate in the exercise organised with the authentic delegates list.

However, he stated that after the reports of the two nomination exercise were submitted to the PDP National Working Committee( NWC), the party accepted the result from the primary where his rival was elected and submitted same to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Consequently, Jarigbe said he has commenced legal process to seek redress against the action of the opposition party.

He accused the state governor, Ben Ayade of allegedly attempting to impose a candidate on the party for the forth coming senatorial bye -election in Cross River North.

According to him, ” I a’m already taking a legal action against the process…The governor wants his stooge, so that he can return to the Senate later; but we cannot allow that. “