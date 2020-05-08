With the curfew declared on all States by the Federal Governments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect, the state Commissioner for Health and Chairman COVID-19, Dr Betta Edu has commended residents for the massive compliance.

Speaking on Thursday, when she led the state’s COVID-19 taskforce team on an inspection tour along the Calabar metropolis, Dr Betta Edu noted that residents complied by shutting down all public places that attracted costumers and large gatherings operating mostly at night.

In her words; “As you can see, i must say there’s a 98% compliance with this directives so far and am very impressed with the response. This is one of the reasons why the State is still free of COVID-19, we have one of the most refined, health-conscious and cooperative populations in Nigeria. The Government of Sen. Ben Ayade will continue to put in place all necessary preventive modalities to maintain the COVID-19 free status quo”.

Also following the Governor, Senator Ben Ayade’s directive for all civil servants to return to work, the state ministry of health, in keeping everyone safe, came up with some guidelines and preventive measures in all places and offices, for which compliance by staff and client has been very high.

The Health Commissioner pleaded with Cross Riverians to limit their movement this period, go about their daily work and retire home at close of work. This is not the time to sit at Joints or hangout with friends.

She pleaded with cross riverians to continue to cooperate with the state government all decision are in the best Interest of our people!

The taskforce team which included Captain Edet Otu visited the ever-busy Marian by Atekong, Triangle spot at effioette, Bogobiri, Goldie, mount zion wAtt market and other busy areas withing Calabar.