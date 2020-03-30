The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has on behalf of Cross River State Government Appreciated Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo as the COVID-19 Response team received preventive and protective items from the institution.

Dr. Edu at the presentation revealed that Arthur Jarvis University was the first organisation or individual to donate to the CRS COVID-19 Response in support of the State Government efforts on the ongoing fight against Coronavirus.

According to her “the state government is yet to receive anything from the Federal government while calling on FG and other good spirited persons, corporate bodies and individuals to support Cross River State as the COVID-19 is not about political or ethnic inclination but a common interest to save humanity!

She appealed to the Federal Government to provide testing centres in the State and other States of the Federation as the existing six can not meet the needs of the citizenry; stressing that there exist dire need for ventilators, infrared thermometers and other items in the country.

Dr. Edu opined that with everyone’s support whether materials, financial and otherwise Cross River State will be COVID-19 free; adding that the State Government is proud of Arthur Jarvis University.

Also on hand to receive the items was her counterpart in the Ministry of Quality Education, Dr. Godwin Amanke.

The Vice Chancellor, Arthur Jarvis University, Prof. Ani Nkang on behalf of Management and Staff of the institution in making the presentation louded the State Government for the measures so far taken to ensure the state is COVID-19 free.

He hoped their humble donation will help Government’s preventive measures. Prof. Nkang called on Cross Riverians and residents to abide by the regulations put in place; adding that their institution was closed down to support and strengthen state Government measures already taken.

Speaking in similar vein, the founder of the University, Sir Athur Archibong appealed for more Sensitization in Local Government areas(LGA) among Paramount Rulers, Villagers and their subjects on Government policies on COVID-19 as well enforcements since the rural populace seem to be aloof on the reality and existence of Coronavirus.

Sir Archibong, called on political Leaders both past and present to contribute through Sensitization and materials especially in their constituencies to educate their people as well as enforcement on ban for social gatherings and social distancing by the task force put in place.