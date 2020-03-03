Judex Okoro, Calabar

As part of the quest to eradicate polio from Cross River State in particular and Nigeria in general, the government of Cross River has concluded arrangements to immunise at least 862,160 newborns.

The government’s renewed drive is aimed at improving the health sector of the state and reducing the agony of parents who bear the brunt of the effects of the disease.

To help actualise this, the state government has unveiled a comprehensive primary health care scheme and inaugurated its comprehensive health centre in Yache, Yala Local Government Area.

It has also commenced the National Imminunisation Plus Days (NIPD) in the state, with a call on pregnant women to fully utilise the facility and embrace immunisation.

Speaking in Yache during the unveiling of the health centre, the director-general of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, CRPHCDA, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, said government was prioritising the immunisation scheme to rid the state and country of polio.

Ekpenyong said: “In 2015, Nigeria was delisted from the list of polio endemic countries; unfortunately, with the discovery of three cases of wid polio virus in Borno State in 2016, it became necessary to introduce high-impact activities such as the National Immunisation Plus Days to improve immunisation activities and reduce the number of unimmunised children in the country against wild polio virus and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

“This year’s exercise is historic, as it will probably be the last NIPDs exercise, since Nigeria is on the verge of being certified polio-free if no case is recorded between now and June.

“Therefore, I implore all mothers, caregivers, traditional rulers, religious groups schools, etc, to complement the effort of government and our partners to end the scourge of polio by taking advantage of this intervention and allow the team of health workers moving from house to house, churches, schools and around your communities to immunise children.

“Nigeria is the only country in Africa that is still on the endemic list for polio. Health care workers are, therefore, encouraged to continue to make the provision and demand for immunisation a priority.

“This immunisation exercise, which commenced on February 15, will end on February 18, 2020, with a target of 862,160 children between the age of 0 and 59 months. Therefore, I commend members of this community for their support during the inauguration of this ultra-modern and comprehensive health care facility.

“I also commend Governor Ben Ayade for the huge investments in this project, especially in championing the actualisation of universal health coverage and social health scheme christened ‘Ayadecare,’ with enrollment to commence soon across the 18 LGAs.”

The CRPHCDA DG urged mothers and caregivers to ensure that all children benefit from the ongoing national immunisation exercise to kick polio out of the state. She also implored them to make good use of the facility as the first point of call so as to reduce mother and child mortality.

In his address, Governor Ayade of Cross River State, represented by his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, said the inauguration of the facility was historic for the community as it would go a long way in addressing the health needs of the people.

The governor tasked residents to utilise the facility to meet their daily health needs.

The governor noted that the welfare of the people was very paramount to government, and pledged that there would be more development in the state, saying: “It is on this note that His Excellency, the governor, Professor Ayade, has chosen this community for the establishment of Cross River’s most sophisticated and comprehensive health care facility,” he said.

The chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Stephen Odey, at the event, commended the government for its pro-people policies, and promised more support from the entire Yala LGA as a whole.

The youth leader, Mr. Igbadu Julius Inah, said: “The Yache people now have the best health care facility in the entire state. But we still have the challenge of electricity and good roads.”

Expressing his gratitude, the clan head, Chief Hillary Agi, promised to make good use of the facility and protect it, ensuring that it is not vandalised.