Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River government has disclosed that it would distribute over one million face masks free to her citizens next week. Besides, the government has also distributed over 15, 000 hand sanitizers to ensure that the state is free of the pandemic.

Briefing newsmen on updates of COVID-19 at Ministry of Health on Friday in Calabar, the Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the COVID-19 Response Team in the state, Dr. Beta Edu, said the state’s strategy is prevention first and therefore has put in place critical measure to achieve the task.