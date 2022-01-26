Cross River: UNICAL suspended bursar recalled after 12 months, to forfeit 50% of salary.

From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar Governing Council has recalled the suspended b ursar, Mrs Beatrice Igwe, after twelve months.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Gabriel Egbe, had in a relelase dated December 19, 2020, said the former bursar, Mrs Beatrice Igwe, was suspended for alleged misconduct and was being investigated in council.

The letter recalling her from suspension, which was signed by the university Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe, states that she “will forfeit 50 % of her salary, which was withheld during the period of her suspension.”

According to be the letter, “following the suspension, Mrs. Beatrice Igwe on October 13, 2021 appeared before the Disciplinary Committee of Council, which investigated her case and made recommendations to Council.

“So, the Council at its special meeting approved the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and directed that the Bursar be recalled from suspension and to resume work with effect from January 24, 2022.”

Council, according to the letter, also directed Management to handle her request to proceed on accumulated annual leave, administratively.

