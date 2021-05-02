From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State workers have demanded an immediate release of the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ben Ukpepi, who was kidnapped.

Gunmen numbering about six abducted Ukpepi on March 21, 2021, from his residence, and later demanded N40m ransom. This is the second time the labour leaders have been kidnapped by hoodlums.

Speaking at a rally, the state chairman of the TUC, Sir Monday Ogbodum, and the acting chairman of the NLC, Comrade Lawrence Achuta, jointly deplored the continuous ordeal of Ukpepi and called on the security agencies to expedite action to ensure his release.

They said: “The labour movement in the state was dealt a deadly blow on that fateful day, and here we are sorrowing instead of celebrating, agonising and praying that wherever the evil men have taken him, he is safe.

“In this very solemn mood, I charge the government and the security agencies to do all that is necessary to return our comrade safe.”