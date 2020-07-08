A group in Cross River State has defended the Senatorial ambition of Chief Frank Ayade, a younger sibling to Governor Ben Ayade, explaining that he remains the best candidate for the Cross River North senatorial seat

The group president, Solomon Okem made the statement while speaking to journalists supporting earlier call by another group, Youth Vanguard for Good Governance led by Bassey Akpan which had thrown their weight behind Frank Ayade’s quest for the Cross River North Senatorial seat after the demise Senator Rose Oko.

The call by the group among other political associates of Governor Ben Ayade and his brother Frank Ayade, have generated mixed feelings with most people rejecting Ayade junior interest, saying the zone is not in lack of well qualified candidates.

In defence of Ayade, Okem described those against Ayade’s senatorial ambition as ignorant, saying they know little or nothing about the candidate and the quality he will bring to bear if elected to represent the zone.

He maintained that the issue of lost oil wells can be resurrected by Ayade following his fighting spirit and wealth of experience as the engine room of Gov. Ayade’s government.

“We the members of Cross River Professionals rising from our meeting have unanimously endorsed our Governor’s younger brother, Chief Frank Ayade to represent Cross River North at the Senate.

“The call on him to join the race to replace our late sister, Senator Rose Oko following her unfortunate death is a step in the right direction.

“Frank we know is a fighter and has never retreated in the face of battle. It is only somebody like him that has the capacity to resurrect the issue of lost oil wells. We must also respect the Ayade family. It is a family blessed with leadership excellence and delivered to Cross Rivers.

“Though the seat would have been deservedly left for Governor Ayade in appreciation of his great works but for the timing; we know he cannot hold the office of the governor and also be in the senate concurrently.

Meanwhile, the group has insisted that though the by-election is for Cross River North, it is for the interest of the state, the geo-political zone and Nigeria at large.

“It is not just about Cross Rivers North but the entire interests of the State and entire South- South. More importantly, Frank has the war chest. The money is there to prosecute the election with all the logistics therein”, he stated.