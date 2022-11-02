By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

A non-governmental organisation, known as Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice (CRJ), celebrated the 62th anniversary with pomp and pageantry at the Foursquare Church premises, Ago-Palace Way, Lagos. The theme of the event was, “fulfilling the responsibility of upright persons in the society with benefits.”

The association, which had been operating in various states in the country for the past 32years, has been championing the cause of Nigerians who were unjustly treated over the years.

The community-based organisation teaches their members how to operate, by getting their local government chairmen to come to their aid to know what is going on in their own community and expect responses from the government. “So, to hold government accountable, you must do your part.”

The programme was used for the training of members of the organisation to handle issues concerning the association before the election of new exco that will pilot the NGO for the next six months. He enjoined the members to do their part before expecting anything to come out from the government, such as paying your tax, obeying the laws, among others.

The new executive members are Isimeme Eboh (chairman), Sobowale Olawale (secretary) and Chukwu Obi (publicity secretary), among others.

Speaking after the inauguration of the new executive, the chairman was so much grateful to God for the appointment. For her, it is a huge responsibility but, with the help of God, she and her exco will come out successful.

On her manifesto, she pointed out that she will work with the blueprint that has been provided and will improve on the existing platform that has been before, and with this strategy. She remarked that, she will work with determination to achieve what the association demands, adding that they will leave a land mark.

Also, the new chairman of CRJ called on Christian’s to participate in the coming election, “because sitting down in the church to pray, things are not going to work that way. Faith without works is dead.” She stated also that with the number of Christians in the country today, 2023 will favour us, because Christians are waking up in our churches today to vote for credible leaders and campaign for them.

The national president of CRJ, Mr. John Adesanya, described what the association stands for: the education of citizens, enlightenment and good governance, training the people on what they need to know as upright citizens, understand their leaders, so that they can have moral right to make demands of their leaders at anytime as opportunity showcases itself.

He stated as well how they empower people by supporting some Nigerians who are faced with injustices. “We stand by them. For those in prison, we visit them, know the problem and fight for their release and make sure they are released,” he said.

The national secretary of CRJ, Victor Udeh, charged the people not to vote for people that the systems throws at them, but preserved less corrupt candidates.

He frowned at the way which leaders of churches pick leaders for their members to vote for. Because other religious do the same, the general overseers now have choice of leader they want their members to vote for.