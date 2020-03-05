Cartoonists Rights International Network (CRNI) has confirmed Mr Albert Ohams, Sun newspapers multiple award-winning cartoon editor as its regional representative for West Africa.

Announcing the 21 representatives across the globe, Mr Terry Anderson, the executive director of the non-profit organisation based in the US, directed the newly appointed individuals who are mostly cartoonists with vast experience to work towards achieving the ideals and objectives of the 21-year-old body created by renowned cartoonist Robert Russel.

His appointment will among other things involve handling issues bothering on infringements on the rights of cartoonists across West Africa, organizing workshops and encouraging young talents.

Mr Ohams whose wealth of experience as cartoonist spans over 35 years has won virtually all media awards including the 2019 Wole Soyinka investigative journalism award.