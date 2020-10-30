Croatia assistant coach, Ivica Olic has named Nigeria international, Chidera Ejuke, as the CSKA Moscow player signed in the summer transfer window he enjoys watching.

The Army Men also brought in Adolfo Gaich, Bruno Fuchs and Baktiyar Zaynutdinov from San Lorenzo, Internacional and Rostov, respectively, as well as free agent Gocha Gogrichiani before the transfer window closed for business in Russia.

Ejuke has endeared himself to the CSKA fans after scoring in two Moscow derbies against Dynamo and Spartak.

The Super Eagle is in contention to make his second appearance in the Europa League in this evening’s fixture between CSKA and Croatian giants, Dinamo Zagreb.

In an interview originally published by 24sata, Olic, who played for both CSKA and Dinamo Zagreb before hanging up his boots, was quoted as saying by UEFA’s official website: “CSKA made three big signings this summer: Gaich, Fuchs and the one that I’ve especially enjoyed watching – Ejuke, an attacker from Heerenveen”.