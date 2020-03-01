Okwe Obi, Abuja

NIGERIAN Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has appealed to farmers to insure agricultural projects yearly and get compensated in case of a natural disaster.

Managing Director, NAIC, Folashade Joseph, who spoke yesterday at a sensitisation programme in Abuja, noted that the insurance cover would be a premium subsidy and will not bother about the balance of 50 percent which would be paid by the Federal Government.

Represented by the Deputy General Manager, Business Development, Dr. Victor Ofovbe, she said: “I urge our teeming farmers to insure their various agricultural projects with the corporation, not only for one season but continually on a yearly basis.

“By so doing, the Corporation would be in the better position to render the necessary risk management services that would not keep such farmers in business all year round, but will also stabilize their income and pull them out of the more of poverty and despondency occasioned by the impact of natural perils on the investment.”

Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman, said the training would help people understand the benefits of insurance and by extension boost food production.