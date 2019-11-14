Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes, brought it’s Nigeria round to a successful close during Seedstars World Lagos. The event, which took place on Friday, November 8, also marked the official launch of a new hub, Seedspace GrowthLab, a collaboration between Seedstars and GrowthLab.

From 11 selected startups invited to present their companies in front of the local jury panel, Crop2Cash emerged as the local winner and was named “Best Startup” in Nigeria for its innovative sustainable solution. Startups Doctoora and Traders of Africa, came second and third respectively. The other startups invited to pitch were Asusu, Publiseer, One Kiosk, Lucy.ng, FoodLocker, Edusko, Alerzo and Pronov.

As part of the prize, Crop2Cash will participate at the Seedstars Summit in Johannesburg. They will also get a chance to go to the Seedstars Global Summit, which takes place in Switzerland, in April 2020 with the possibility of winning up to USD 500,000 in equity investment and other prizes.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling ceremony of Seedspace GrowthLab by the General Manager Seedspace Lagos Alessia Balducci and Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian Stock Exchange who also addressed the audience to express his enthusiasm about the collaboration between NSE and Seedstars.

Partners of the event included The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Zenith Bank and Lagos Angel Network. Seedstars is also working to deliver Zenith Bank’s first-ever hackathon this November. Winners will have the chance to win N10million in prizes and get accelerated through Seedstars Investment Readiness Program. Please find out more at zenithbankhackathon.seedstars.com and get started with your application at seedsta.rs/zenathon19.