From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr. Eric Iso Anderson, has stated that the state is totally committed to education tourism development.

Cross River, as the tourism capital of Nigeria understands the value of tourism education and remains committed to its development.

Mr. Anderson, who made this known during a courtesy call on the Head of Department, Tourism Studies Department, University of Calabar, Dr. Demetrus Okim Oba, at his office in University, said educational tourism is the bedrock of other forms of tourism.

Anderson said government will remain relentless in promoting quality tourism education across all levels of formal and informal learning to ensure we maintain the state’s tourism hub.

The Commissioner promised a two -part field trip and master class to final year students and 50 other students of years one to three to the newly revamped Kwa Falls, Akampka local government area,.

According to him, this would equip the students with practical knowledge and experience in the area of marketing strategies and your operational modus.

He advocated partnership with critical stakeholders and the federal and state ministries of education and Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council for proper review of the current tourism curriculum.

Earlowr in his response, the Head of Department, Tourism Studies Department, University of Calabar, Dr. Demetrus Okim Oba, commended the Commissioner and his team for the proposed field trip to Kwa Falls.

Oba disclosed that thw department is commencing its post-graduate programmes soon and would be in line with the state government’s tourism projections to educate students extensively on the nitty-gritty of tourism market and business in Nigeria and contemporary trends on the foreign scene.

Present at the cost includes the Permanent Secretary, MCTD, Mr. Emmanuel Enene Eke, the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism, Mr. Jon Atsu, the Director Tourism, MCTD, Mr. Daniel Akeke, and Dr. Christopher Diminyi.

