Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has again postponed the local government election in the state to March 28, 2020.

The commission had earlier slated February 22, 2020 for the council poll. Again, in 2017 after releasing time table, the electoral umpire cancelled it due to logistics reason, making it the third time the body had shifted the election date.

In a statement by the commission Chairman, Mike Ushie, and dated December 23, 2019, he said after consultations with stakeholders across the state, the commission came up with March 28, 2020 as new date for the election.

Ushie said this was in line with CROSIEC Law, 2004, and the Electoral Act 2010.

“In line with CROSIEC Law Section 20(1) Vol. 3 cap C18 laws of Cross River, 2004 and in keeping with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which guarantees 30 and 90 days respectively for the issuance of notification of conduct of local government election, and in consultation with stakeholders in the electoral process held across the state and in the commission’s conference hall on December 23, 2019, notice is hereby given effective today, December 23, 2019 that election into the Cross River State local governments shall hold on March, 28, 2020.

“The current notice and date supersede the previous notice in this regards and called on all stakeholders, political parties and the public should take note of the new date and act accordingly.”