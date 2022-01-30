From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River youths, women and physically challenged in central and northern district have received hundreds of bags of rice from NDDC to cushion the effects of the second wave of COVID-19.

The beneficiaries numbering about 10,000 hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering them at this critical period when the whole world is being ravaged by pandemic.

The bags of rice were distributed centrally at Ikom with representatives from the youths, women and persons living with disability from each of the 11 eleven local government areas that make up the both senatorial districts.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the palliatives for the North and Central districts, Hon. Cletus Obun, said the palliative is an indication that President Buhari has not forgotten the youths, women and physically challenged persons who have always stood with party.

Represented by Hon. Ernest Irek (in charge of North) and Mr. Dominic Kidzu (for Central), Obun said: “We commend the ministry, staff, and management of NDDC for the gesture to the downtrodden in these perilous times.

“We apologise that items came late due to some issues. Recall that there were insinuations in some quarters that that the bags of rice were either missing or would not come. But we state that APC cannot forget the people of Cross River that are very dear to the party.

“That we have got the items and we have distributed it to various representatives across the north and central with empahsis on the youths, women and the physically challenged because of their peculiarities in their communities is an indication of our commitment to fulfilling our promise.

“This is just the beginning of better things to come to the state from APC government. They are other NDDC skills acquisition and training programmes being embarked upon by the commission. We, therefore, urge the youths and women to queue into it and be empowered.

“For us here, we shall continue to fight for that which is due us and like Oliver Twist ask for more as the state has contributed immensely towards national development.”

He enjoined the representatives of the various groups to ensure that every person due receives his or her entitlements just as he advised those who are not beneficiaries of this phase to be patient.

Some of the representatives of the various groups, who confirmed that they have received their items, said they have shared it according to the instructions and in agreement with leaders of every group.

A youth leader from Boki, Mr Emmanuel Abang, said: “We thank President Buhari and APC for remembering is this time. We would reach out to other youths and ensure that items are delivered to the stipulated individual as authorised by the Commission.

Another youth leader from Ogoja, Jonathan Abang, said he led others form the north to come down and received the packages.

Abang disclosed that the bags of rice are being delivered across the various terrains of our Ogoja Yala, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku.

He commended NDDC for tjeir humanitarian gesture, adding that it is now the north has started feeling the commission’s presence.