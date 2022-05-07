By Kenneth Udeh

Frontline Cross River governorship aspirant for the 2023 General elections, Asuquo Ekpenyong has received the votes of confidence from traditional rulers in the state as the most competent to succeed the incumbent governor, Professor Ben Ayade.

Speaking in Calabar during a consultative visit by Ekpenyong and his team, Chairman of the Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council and paramount ruler of Bakassi HRM, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, praised Asuquo Ekpenyong for recognising the importance of the traditional rulers in the state hence the visit. The monarchs outlined Ekpenyong’s leadership qualities, noting that Cross River will be safe and secured in his hands. I want to thank you for being the first aspirant to see us as a council. This shows that you have respect for the traditional institutions and we will support you in your quest to lead the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“You came into government about seven years ago and since then you have carried out your duties diligently and excellently well. We’ve been keeping our ears to the ground and we know this. And that position has given you enough experience because you are not just in the corridors of power, you have been in the centre of it all and this has fully equipped you to handle this state,” the monarch noted.

In their separate speeches, Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ikpi Itam and the paramount ruler of Odukpani, Etinyin Otu Asuquo Otu Mesembe IV, said the traditional rulers were not shy of their support for Ekpenyong’s ambition. Paramount ruler of Obanliku, Dr Amos Item and the other rulers also pledged their support for Ekpenyong.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earlier, the former Finance Commissioner, narrated to the royal fathers his knowledge of the state’s economy, giving them a deeper insight through his economic blueprint for the state if elected.

“What the state needs come 2023 and going forward is a manager of resources and someone who has been there from the start of the present administration led by Senator Ben Ayade who has graciously, in line with previous administrations, continued the building process. Those projects he has established need to be sustained, and I do humbly tell you, I am ready and capable to do so.”

He pledged to sustain the industrialization strides of Governor Ayade, noting that he would ensure that the agro based industries were harnessed to full effect. In Ekpenyong’s team were Mr Eric Anderson, Dr Inyang Asibong, Dr Amanke, Dr Enyia as well as major party elders and stakeholders in the state. They include Chief Sam Bassey, Archbishop Christian Agbor, Etubom Nya Asuquo, Mr Collins Ogar, Hon Justina Edem, Elder Chief Onoyom Ette, Mr James Alicha, and Eyo Nsa Ekpo.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .