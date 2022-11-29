From Kenneth Udeh, Calabar

As torrents of solidarity for candidates of political parties continue ahead of the 2023 elections, the royal family (Ntufam Njah’, Akamkpa), and sociopolitical groups have endorsed Senator Sandy Onor Ojang as their preferred Governorship candidate for Cross River.

At well-attended separate engagements held at the State Capital on Monday, they declared their resolve to back Sandy of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Notable amongst the group is the drawn from the University of Calabar community, under the Aegis of “UNICAL Stronger Together” who reiterated their absolute commitment to work towards the realisation of Senator Sandy’s Governorship bid.

At the 143 Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Calabar office of “Caterpillar Movement”, Senator Sandy’s Political organisation where the group had gone to pay a solidarity visit, they gave their assurances of their resolve to mobilise voters in favour of the Cross River Senator.

Mr Emmanuel Adariku who spoke on behalf of the group noted that Sandy is the most competent amongst other contenders while making references to his accomplishments as a lawmaker and the public offices he had held.

Adariku explained why the state needs Sandy; “Our decision to support Sandy Onor is propelled by the pitiable condition of our state which requires a pragmatic leader with a genuine sense of service.

“Having found such deserving qualities in Sen Sandy Onor, and the need to be counted among those that are desirous of better leadership, to identify with the rescue Cross River State mission.

In a similar vein, Senator Sandy who currently represents Cross River Central at the 9th Senate received the backing of “Stronger Together” a well-known Political group in Cross River.

The group declared Sandy as its consensus Gubernatorial candidate while also chronicling his leadership track record and experience. At the Caterpillar Movement office where they were received by the Director General Chief Obi Bisong, the group relayed their activities geared towards galvanising support for Sandy.

The leader of the group, Chief Francis Bullem said: “We are here to renew and reassure you of our continuous support and commitment to the project of reclaiming Cross River State. We’re very visible even in our places doing a lot of work to support this project and we’re glad God is answering our prayers.”

Bullem expressed confidence in Sandy’s capacity to lead the state; “We don’t have any doubt about your capacity to lead this state. We all know where we are and the damage the incumbent administration has done to our state. We align with you because of the qualities you have displayed overtime; who and what you represent. We would continue to support you.

Chief Obi Bisong commended the groups for their steadfastness and for believing in the vision of Senator Onor to reclaim and restore Cross River State. He was assured of Sandy’s commitment not to disappoint when eventually elected into office.

Also, the Ntufam Njah’s Royal Family of Nkame (Akamkpa) has declared total support and commitment to the aspiration of Sandy , charging him to reclaim the state’s glory.

Ntufam Njah, which is Onor’s maternal family, made the declaration during a solidarity visit at his residence in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking on behalf of the lineage, the family head, Ntufam Stephen Ekpe Ntui insisted that it was very necessary for the family to rise to the challenge of the moment to declare the family’s unalloyed support, cooperation and commitment to the aspiration of their son to reclaim and restore Cross River.

They decried the poor and deplorable state of the Calabar-Ekang Road and other roads in the state.

Responding, Senator Onor commended the delegation for their affection, support and determination towards his Governorship bid. He assured them of his continuous efforts and commitment towards their welfare with particular interest on the Calabar-Ekang Road.