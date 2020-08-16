Judex Okoro,Calabar

The four Chinese nationals kidnapped three weeks ago have regained freedom after allegedly paying about N20m as ransom to their abductors.

The foreigners said to have been in the kidnapper’s den include Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing.

During their kidnap, one officer, Sgt. Ifere Sampson, a guard attached to them, lost his life in a gun duel.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the Chinese nationals were kidnapped at their granite construction site located at Oban community in Akampka local government area.

It was learnt that the gunmen numbering about eight stormed the company premises with three tinted cars including Audi and Camry and on arrival opened fire on the officer, who replied but was later overpowered by the gun trotting men.

A source clse to the company revealed that the Chinese workers were released after intensive negotiations by the company and some middlemen who were bent on securing their release alive.

According to the source, ” negotiations have been on in the last three weeks and we got through a few days ago after about N20m was paid as ransome to secure their relelase from their abductors.

“Though we were told not to disclose the amount, you know it won’t be possible to get them out without paying considering they are foreigners. We thank God they came out alive at last.”

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the release of the Chinese nationals, but didn’t say anything with regard to payment of ransom.