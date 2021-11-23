From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has said that it has rescued an abducted medical doctor, Dr Edmund Akpaikpe, around Esigi village in Bakassi Local Government Area.

Dr Akpaikpe, reportedly an employee of Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo, and was on a visit to Cross River where he was abducted.

The doctor was said to have been abducted on Sunday in Bakassi while dropping off his maid at Esigi village in Bakassi.

He was reportedly taken to a nearby forest at about 2:00 am on Tuesday.

On receiving information about the abduction, and after actionable intelligence was provided, the Force’ Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad ( aka Dragon) led by SP Abdulhameed Awodi swung into action combing the area looking for the suspects.

On getting wind that they were being trailed, the kidnappers reportedly abandoned Dr Edmund and fled.

The suspects also abandoned the victim’s vehicle, a black Toyota Camry, which was recovered by SP Awodi and his Dragon squad.

Three notorious kidnap suspects were apprehended in connection with the abduction, namely Samuel Ime Thompson, 25, Kingsley Mbetobong, 23, and Asuquo Ekpo Etim, 26.

Confirming the rescue of Dr Akpaikpe, police spokeswoman DSP Irene Ugbo stated: ‘We want to use this opportunity to warn criminals to either leave the state or be law-abiding. We have resolved to go after anyone who is involved in a crime with brutal force as we will not treat any kidnapper with kid gloves.

‘The rescue of Dr Akpaikpe is yet another success by AKCS and we commend SP Awodi and his men including other units for carrying out the orders of the CP Aminu Alhassan to the latter. We laud Dragon Squad for their dexterity because they are giving their all to making sure CrossRiverians go about their lawful activities.

‘We are also appealing to the public, especially those living within riverine areas and creeks not to keep quiet whenever there is suspicious movement or see a face that is not known in their vicinity; they should always keep us abreast of such because it makes our job easier,’ she stated.

She disclosed that the arrested suspects have confessed to the crime and would be charged to court, adding that police was still on the trail of two other members of the five-man gang who escaped during the operation.

On a related note, another kidnapp victim, Emmanuel Ashibel, was released after allegedly paying an undisclosed sum of money as ransom.

Ashibel was said to have been abducted a few days ago and was released in Esuk Mba (a beach market) in Akpabuyo.

He is said to be one of the three victims released out of the six abducted persons from Lemna community in Calabar Municipality.

A member of the local vigilante, who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that friends and family raised the money to secure Ashibel’s release.

He called on the government to help increase security presence in the area.

