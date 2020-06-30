Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Acting Chief Judge of Cross River, Justice Maurice Eneji, has granted approval for setting up of Special Mobile Court to prosecute tax defaulters.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of State Anti Tax Agency dated June 29 and titled “Re-application for approval and constitution of Special Court for Cross Cross River state Anti Tax Agency”, Eneji wished the agency success in all their undertakings.

The letter read in part:

‘I am glad to inform you that I have given approval for the assignment of magistrates to handle cases brought up by your Agency for prosecuting defaulters.’

Reacting, the Chairman of Cross River State Anti Tax Agency, Bishop Immah Isong, said the Agency is committed to driving the processes by ensuring that the poor get justice and rid the state of multiple taxation and tolls.

‘Our law enforcement agents and respectable members of the Agency shall not be pursuing offenders up and down.

‘With this anybody who breaks Governor Ben Ayade’s tax exemption laws would be arrested, prosecuted and thrown into Jail.

‘We urge all to warn their friends and siblings to stay off Keke, taxis, small shops, salons, hawkers petty traders and small restaurants.’

According to him, the Agency is still consulting with relevant stakeholders aimed at fine running the anti-tax laws being worked out by the House of Assembly.