Cross River State Government and Terradyn Corporation of Ohio, United States of America, yesterday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the funding of Bakass deep seaport and superhighway

Governor Ben Ayade said the proposed seaport will facilitate seamless maritime and shipping activities within the African sub-region when completed.

The governor, who spoke in Calabar during the signing of the MoU, described the port as a regional African port, and the deepest port in Africa.

Ayade said the seaport was not only geared towards opening an alternative maritime corridor for Nigeria, which according to him, the country is in dire need of, but also designed to ease shipping and maritime difficulties of neighbouring landlocked African countries.

He disclosed that the Republic of Chad was already disposed to having a bonded warehouse within the precinct of the Bakassi Deep seaport.

The governor said the 274 kilometre superhighway linking Cross River State to the northern part of the country was conceived with the seaport in mind.