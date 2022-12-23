From: Judex Okoro, Calabar

Another Cholera outbreak have been reported in Mbora, South Ukele in Yala local government area of Cross River with 2 lives allegedly lost.

The outbreak, which was reported on Friday morning, is the third community that the disease have been reported within the last one week with several persons said to be hospitalised.

On Thursday last week, there was an outbreak of the disease in Ekureku community in Abi local government area in central senatorial district, claiming 51 lives.

Again, there was a cholera outbreak at Eniong community in Odukpani local government in southern senatorial district on Tuesday morning with no casualty figure recorded.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr Iwara Iwara, who confirmed the outbreak in Ekureku and Odukpani villages, said the spreads habe been brought under control.

Iwara, who could not confirm nor deny outbreak of the disease at Mbora community, however said he has been told but was yet to ascertain the true story himself.

“It has been mentioned to me by my staff but I am yet to investigate the issue myself,” he stated.

Sources close to the community revealed that Mbora community has been faced with the challenge of portable drinking water.

The source said the outbreak of the cholera disease was noticed two days ago when some villagers started feeling severe diarrhoea and dehydration, leading to death of two persons so far.

The source further said they have contacted the state governement but no response yet