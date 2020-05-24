The Cross River Anti-Tax Agency has raised the alarm over continued illegal collections of taxes, dues, levies,tolls, and revenues from Keke-Napep, taxi drivers, hawkers, and market women, vowing to prosecute defaulters.

Governor Ben Ayade had inaugurated the agency on Wednesady, May 20, 2020 with a mandate to rid the streets of all forms of illegal taxes, levies and tolls from the poor, market women and farmers.