Judex Okoro, Calabar

Chairman of Cross River Anti-Tax Agency, Emma Isong, has raised the alarm over continued illegal collections of taxes, dues, levies, tolls and revenues from Keke-Napep, taxi drivers, hawkers and market women, vowing to prosecute defaulters.

Governor Ben Ayade had, last Wednesday, inaugurated the agency with a mandate to rid the streets of illegal taxes, levies and tolls from the poor, market women and farmers.

Isong, who doubles as the national publicity secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), in a statement, said it is unacceptable and the highest display of inhumanity to extort money from hawkers, taxi and Keke-Napep drivers.

“It has come to the notice of the anti-tax agency that in spite of Governor Ayade’s directives to end illegal taxation in Cross River State, some proscribed agencies, unions, local government revenue staff, individuals and tax consultants have taken it upon themselves to continually extort from innocent citizens.

“The governor had issued several warnings to the perpetrators to desist from such inhuman act which is against the Cross River State Tax Exemption Laws.

“The agency frowns at such flagrant abuse of laws and directive, warning that those still engaged in illegal collections of taxes, dues, levies, tolls and revenues shall be prosecuted according to the state anti-tax law,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended Governor Ayade’s efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

The umbrella Christian body said it was particularly impressed with the governor’s proactive response to the pandemic and urged other states to do likewise.

While giving its assessment of the fight against the pandemic, CAN Chairman, O. B. Ekpenyong, said Governor Ayade has shown incredible capacity for leadership.