From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The crisis rocking Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) in central senatorial district has got to a clmax as stakeholders have raised the alarm over an alleged plan to impose a candidate for Boki/Ikom federal constituency.

The stakeholders including former party chairman and aspirants have alleged that the processes put in place to elect a candidate for the federal constituency have been skewed to favour an ” the annionted one” from the powers-that-be.

Investigations revealed that the stakeholders have two times resisted moves by the powers-that-be to conduct what they described as “illegal primary election” and demanded for the publication of delegates’ list to acertain the authencity of the process.

Further investigations revealed that the some aspirants and their supporters discovered to their chagrin that the delegates’ lists for the 22 wards of Boki and Ikom local government areas have been allegedly altered to favour the “annointed candidate,” fuelling speculations that the primary election has already been allegedly rigged.

It was learnt that due to this ugly development, the primary election for the constituency has been declared inconclusive as the two different elelctoral panels,+ one led by Mr Egbun Odama and the other led by Mr Benny Lukpata, the partt’s Ex-officio, could not succeed in breaking the logjam in the federal constituency.

Expreasing worry at the turn of events, the former senator representing central senatorial district and immediate past chairman of APC, Sen Mathew Mbu Jnr, habe implored Governor Ben Ayade to allow for a free and fair contest for the peace of the two communities.

Mbu said it is in the best interest of the Ikom /Boki federal constituency that all the aspirants should go to the field where they fail to produce one person amongst themselves then they go to the field.

In a widely- circulated short mesaage made available to Daily Sun , he said: “I have been informed that one of the aspirants has been crowned by one of the leaders of the constituency. As far as Boki is concerned, I am the political leader of my people and therefore nobody can decide for the Boki people.

“All the aspirants are my people and this is why the contest must be free and fair and where they failed to produce one amongst themselves then they can have the contest in the field .

“We must think and do things that will enable us win the primary election. This is my position.”

In a protest letter dated May 28, 2022 and addressed to Governor Ben Ayade, the aggrieved aspirants including Dr. Jake Otu Enya, Hon. Edward Ogon, Cletus Obun,Victor Abang and Stanislous Tawo Afu warned that any imposition of candidate will only serve as a recipe for violence by igniting the already volatile situation in the area.