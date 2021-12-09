From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A chieftain of the All Progreeives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Hon Cletus Obun, has cried out to the state government and spirited individuals to save his wife from dying of COVID-19 pandemic.

Obun, who is a member, Governing board, Federal University of Technology, Minna, said his wife, Mrs. Glory Obun, a laboratory scientist with the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Calabar, had contacted COVID-19, even after she had taken the two jabs, but has since been abandoned by health officials in the state.

In an interactive session with some journalists in Calabar on Thursday, he said her wife is a frontline worker and doesn’t deserve the kind of shoddy treatment meted out to her in time of her need, expressing worry that in spite of media hype by the state government on its committment towards fight against the pandemic, there is no functional Isolation Centre in Cross River.

He bemoaned the attitude of even fellow health workers and some health institutions who don’t care a hoot about their colleague who is in dire need of medical attention, maintaining that people have been dying discreetly in the state of COVID-19 without any medical record of what is happening in the health sector.

He revealed that the wife felt indisposed on November 26 and she went to her colleagues for test and came out positive, after which she reported to the head of the place.

Narrating his order, he said: “The first reaction of the hospital was to ask her to go to the Teaching Hospital to seek assistance. My wife was made to leave without considering the danger on the people she was going meet there.

“One would have expected that she should have been immensely isolated and put up for treatment. She was abandoned and left to go and seek assistance and cure for herself.

“She went to Teaching Hospital and at the center, she was told that it was a Friday and that she will not be treated until Monday, November 29.

“She left and isolated herself in her personal room in the house. She called me on the night of Friday to tell me that she was feeling unwell and that she had tested for civid.

“I asked what the authorities have done and she said nobody was talking to her. I had to call the NCDC center in Abuja. They responded by giving the number of the contact person in Cross River.

“When I got in touch with the contact person in Cross River, I was given the name of the doctor in charge of the center at the Teaching Hospital.

“Now, I didn’t get in touch with him until about 7:00pm on Saturday night. He told me it was late to come to my house and treat her. By this time, my wife was already in severe pain and was having other complications, including losing her breathe.

“I was away in Abuja on an official assignment. On Sunday when the doctor was to come, he said I must deposit N150,000 before he could come to the house. I deposited the entire money with him. He then went to the house and commenced treatment and told me that I will be paying for every visit to the house.

“My wife has been subjected to personal treatment from the family. Up till now that I speak, my wife has developed other complications and is now in a critical condition in a private facility. The worst is that health authorities in Cross River have not bothered to talk or do anything. She can’t fly out of Calabar because she is under that condition.”

In an emotion laden tone, Obun said his wife is in danger and the health authorities in Cross River State are doing absolutely nothing even after he had called the attention of relevant authourities.

According to him, what has happened to my wife has shown that Cross River has no center for COVID-19 nor care for victims

Obung alleged that there is no medical records to show covid cases in the state, and pleaded with the state government to do something about his wife.

The Director Gerneral of Crosa River State Primary Helarhcare Delivery, CRSPHCD, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, in a telephone chat, said: ” We are not aware if the case andnonce we are on the known we take action.”

