Judex Okoro, Calabar

All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River State working committee, led by Etim John, has dissociated itself from alleged plots to disrupt the local government election.

The state Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has tentatively slated March 2020 for the council poll, which is the first to be conducted since Governor Ben Ayade assumed office in 2015.

In a statement by the Secretary, Francis Ekpenyong in Calabar, yesterday, the party said: “We are aware some people in our party had taken CROSIEC to court over the conduct of council election in Cross River State.

“The Etim John-led working committee, which is legal and authentic, wishes to dissociate itself from this illegal matters parading in court in the name of our party. We hereby urge CROSIEC and the relevant stakeholders to keep faith in our desire to conduct free, fair credible poll which is the accepted norm in our electoral system nationwide.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this same dissident group had taken CROSIEC to court for non-conduct of council poll and when attempt is made to conduct elections at that tier of government, they want to truncate the exercise through frivolous petitions. We appealed to our supporters to cooperate with the electoral umpire to enthrone democratically elected chairmen at that tier of government which is the wishes of our people,” the party said.