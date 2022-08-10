From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sen Bassey Otu, has embarked on a thank-you tour of the state’s northern senatorial district, promising to liberate the state from depending solely on federal allocation.

The state-wide tour, beginning in the north, is in appreciation of the overwhelming support the political stakeholders gave to Sen Otu, which led to his emergence at the just-concluded party governorship primary.

Addressing stakeholders and traditional leaders from Obanliku and Obudu local government areas, Sen Otu commended the people, particularly the delegates, who overwhelmingly voted for him at the May 2022 APC governorship primary election.

He said: “I can’t thank you enough, especially the delegates who unanimously voted for me to lead the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I want to assure you that your efforts and confidence in me would not be in vain. We will build a Cross River State that we will all be proud of.

“We will build on the legacies of Governor Ben Ayade who has done extremely well in the areas of industrialisation and human capital development.

“We would sustain, expand, and develop the industries; getting our people involved in a bid to liberate the state from over-dependence on federal allocation.

“We appeal for the people’s continuous support. We would run a government that would listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.”

Extolling the APC governorship candidate separately, the Paramount Rulers of Obanliku and Obudu communities, HRM Dr Amos Etem and HRM Uti Jeddy Agba respectively said Otu’s track record would speak for him ahead of the polls.

The royal fathers noted that Sen. Otu’s emergence was a clear indication of the people’s will, which highlights a rotational political equilibrium for equity, justice and fair play.

The traditional custodians, who prayed for his success at the poll, called on him to strengthen the traditional institution, which they described as “the bastion of grassroots sanity in the society” once elected.

In her address, the chairman of Obanliku LGA, Hon Margaret Inde, said Otu’s countless and unselfish service to society is a testament to what Cross Riverians should expect when he becomes governor.

APC stalwarts in the tour include the APC state chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Eba, the Director General of Prince Otu Campaign Team, Amb. Soni Abang, Ntufam Peter Ojie, Special Adviser to Governor Ayade on Political Affairs, members of the House of Assembly and party candidates from the zone.