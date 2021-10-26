From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State chapters of All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a battle of words over comments attributed to the latter’s stalwarts during the Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe’s thanksgiving service held at Ogoja.

At the epcoh-making ceremony, which attracted a large crowd, PDP leaders had taken turns to berate Governor Ben Ayade for defecting to APC after they had laboured to make him a Senator between 2011 and 2015 and then governor in 2015.

Former State Governor Liyel Imoke had stated at the reception after the church service that ‘making Ayade governor in 2015 was a miscalculation and apologised to Cross Riverians asking for forgiveness.’

Taking a swipe at Imoke’s statement, the state publicity secretary-elect of APC, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, in a press statement titled “Liyel Imoke’s post office trauma and the story of PDP delusional decampees”, said the former governor should not be taken seriously as it is the height of arrogance for one man to make a governor in a state with over four million population.

The statement maintained that Imoke is just looking for a way to be relevant once again since he lost out of power configuration, adding that it is high time he realised that there is a new Sheriff in town.

The statement reads in part:

‘To say he (Imoke) made Ayade governor is abusing the tenets of our democracy, is to say that Cross Riverians did not vote, and their choices did not matter and he inadvertently decided the fate of the over four million Cross Riverians.

‘It is impossible to think that a man who seeks to take glory for singlehandedly making one a governor, should be taken seriously when anyone thinks of the PDP as one that practices internal democracy.

‘What Imoke regrets is leaving office, not being addressed as governor, not being worshipped and adored as usual by everyone, the impunity with which he decided who gets tickets and especially, sharing it to his friends and cronies throughout his eight-year reign as governor.’

The party alleged that PDP lost the state to APC due to the mishandling of the internal crisis by former governeor Imoke, adding that ‘Ayade deserves a break from his constant bickering and whining.’

They advised the former governor to start playing the role of ‘a statesman and proffer counsel to successive administrations and not a political party propaganda machinery joining issues at every little opportunity.’

On the issue of APC defectors, the party further said: ‘That the PDP will do anything to be considered to have followership is an indication that they still either haven’t woken up to the realities that they are now an opposition, or have decided to continue deceiving themselves.

‘If anyone wants to take them seriously, they should provide the list of the 5,000 defectors or stop misleading the media with pictures from the church congregations. As at last count only 2 persons joined the dying PDP – Gabe Ugor and Peter Oti.’

Describing the APC statement as ‘a last kick of a dying man,’ the PDP state publicity secreatry, Mr Mike Ojisi, said no one can deny the role Sen Liyel Imoke played in the making of Governor Ben Ayade and Cross Riverians know better.

The statement added that even Governor Ayade admitted that much when he (Ayade) disclosed during an interactive session on national television on May 20 that ‘PDP had stood with me. PDP gave me the opportunity to be a Senator; PDP gave me the opportunity to be a Governor and I still have great regards for PDP. So, Sen Imoke only tried to lend credence to what Governor Ben Ayade admitted and said on national television.’

The statement further said: ‘We are aware that the APC is yet to get over the rude shock that visited them on 24, 2021 upon watching the overwhelming crowd that graced the thanksgiving ceremony of the people-Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, at Governor Ayade’s backyard.’

On the illogical claim that only two persons defected from the APC into the PDP, ‘we wish to state categorically that such statement can only come from a drowning party as they are yet to recover from the rude shock after seeing the mammoth crowd that dumped their party for PDP.

‘It is rather laughable that APC is still asking for names of defectors when in Bekwarra local government area alone, Barr. Akwaji Henry Omang, APC house of assembly candidate in 2019 election, led over 500 defectors whose names are all over social media, into the PDP. This is just one local government out of many.

‘The PDP and the entire people of Cross River state are obviously not shocked by these knee-jerk lies emanating from the APC, as everyone is aware that the APC government both at the state and national level parades award-winning liars as their spokespersons.

‘As a party deeply interested in the progress of our dear state, the PDP wonders if the few persons still remaining in APC’s house of commotion, honestly believe the lies frequently dished out to them by their leaders.

‘The PDP is very peaceful and large enough to accommodate every progress-minded individual who is desirous of getting covered under our big umbrella.

‘We would continue to open our arms wide to receive more returnees into our fold as indications in Cross River north senatorial district point to a follow up tsunami that will finally signal the death knell in the coffin of the APC in Cross River State.’

