From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Barely a month ahead of the 2023 polls, the Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) central senatorial district aapirant, Mary Ekpere, has headed for court again challenging the candidacy of Hon William Eteng even as the party’s presidential candidate, Alh. Bola Tinubu, has called on all parties to drop litigations.

Tinubu had on December 20, 2022 at the town hall meeting held in Calabar appealed to her and other aggrieved aspirants to drop all court cases for the sake of peace and unity of the party.

Against this background, the like of Sen. John Owan Enoh had pulled out of court while Mary rejected the intervention and headed back for higher court to seek for disqualification of Eteng William, who was declared the authentic candidate of the party.

The High Court had orederd a fresh primary following the cancellation of the earlier one conducted in May 28, 2022. T he court had ruled that the participation of Jonah Eteng for the first or the earlier primary election was in breach of Section 65 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of ab initio and as such the Eteng can no longer lawfully participate in the fresh election of December 7, 2022.

But shortly after the fresh primary, Ekpere again challenged the outcome in a suit No.

FHC/A45|CS/2377/2022 between Mary Ekpere vs Jonah Eteng Williams and 3 others, Ekpere, t hrough her counsel, B.J Akomolafe, SAN, seeking automatic disqualification of Eteng Williams from participating in the fresh primary election of the Cross River state central senatorial district which was conducted on December 17, 2022 to elect its candidate in respect of the general election of 2023 based on earlier Abuja High judgment presided over by Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu in Suit No.

FHC/ABJ/CS/885/2022.