Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Government has appealed to donors to assist the state in building three new isolation centres.

Chairman of the state COVID-19 Fund Raising and Mobilisation Committee and Secretary to the Cross River Government, Tina Bankor Agbor, who made the appeal during the inaugural meeting of her committee with the media in her office in Calabar, yesterday, said the appeal is imperative considering that neighbouring states have recorded positive cases just as neighbouring Cameroon has over 1,000 positive cases.

Abgor, who was accompanied by the Secretary of the committee and Commissioner for International Donor Support, Inyang Asibong, said considering the far flung nature of some local governments from Calabar, it has become imperative that additional isolation centres be created at Ogoja and Obanliku to cater for people in the communities.

She said: “The committee for COVID-19 appeals to our ever responsive conglomerates, business partners, distinguished sons and daughters of the state, special envoys, friends and well wishers of the state to arise and support our efforts at keeping the state free and safe.

“We require funds to urgently equip the three isolation centres, procure ambulances and other ancillary equipment for the centres, support the production and distribution of face masks, to all the nooks and crannies of the state, conditional cash transfer, food palliatives and logistics for the monitoring task force.”