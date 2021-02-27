From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Two young men suspected to be dealers of hard drugs in Cross River State have been apprehended.

The drug dealers were apprehended by officers of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army attached to the “OP Akpakwu”, a security outfit set up by state Governor Ben Ayade.

While Effanga Effanga, 37, was apprehended at Nelson Mandela Street in Calabar South, Eno-Obong Louis Udome, 34, was picked up at Ekpenyong Ekpo in Akpabuyo with some substances suspected to be hard drugs.

Speaking at the 13 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army while handing over the suspects to officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General MA Abdullahi, enjoined NDLEA to carry out or further investigation of the substances and possible prosecution.

The Brigade Commander, who spoke through Major SN Ikpeme, the Officer Commanding the 13 Brigade Provost Company, said:

‘The above named suspects were arrested on the 25 February 2021 and 26 February 2021 by own troops attached to OP AKPAKWU at 65 Nelson Mandela street in Calabar South and Ekpenyong Ekpo in Akpabuyo all in Cross River State.

‘They were arrested with substances suspected to be hard drugs and I am directed to hand over the suspects and drugs to you for further investigation and possible prosecution.’

Speaking while receiving the suspects, drugs and an undisclosed sum of money, Abubakar Mohammed, the principal staff officer operations, NDLEA, Cross River State Command, said detailed investigation will be carried out on the substances with a view to prosecuting the suspects.

Abubakar said: ‘I am here on behalf of my state commander to receive the suspected drug dealers for detailed investigation and possible prosecution.’

One of the suspects, Effanga Effanga, said he is a builder based in Calabar and went to Akpabuyo to work but did not know they were dealing with drugs in that compound.