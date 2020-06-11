Judex Okoro; Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly has unveiled plans to digitalise it’s proceedings.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Eteng Jonas Williams, who disclosed this while delivering a speech during plenary to mark the end of the first legislative year of the Fourth Assembly in Calabar, said the essence is to keep the people abreast of legislations.

The speaker said beginning from the second legislative year, all proceedings will be uploaded to crsassembly.com.ng to provide accurate information on proceedings of the house

Giving an update on the achievements of the house, the speaker said the house passed seven bills, considered seventeen reports, passed twenty-two resolutions

He also disclosed that the Cross River State Assembly Service Commission Law 2020 was finally passed after series of attempts since 1999, adding that the governor exhibited the strongest statement of his commitment to the legislature by assenting it into law.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Joseph Bassey, deplored the rising communal crisis in the state and assured that the 9th Assembly is taking holistic measures to quell the crisis.

He said, as the country celebrates democracy, the leaders should tackle insecurity in the country just as he called on the President to rise to the occasion so as to nip the scourge in the bud.