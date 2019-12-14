KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Cross River State-born Sadjo Ismael on Saturday made history by becoming the winner of the maiden edition of Ikogosi 10km Marathon race.

He beat over 2,000 other athletes to the finish line to win the N1 million prize in an impressive time of 30 mins 40seconds.

Sadjo was trailed by Plateau-born Adamu Shehu Mu’azu who came second at 31mins 22seconds, while Oyebode Dada Samuel from Osun State came third at 31mins 48seconds.

The State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who was the Special Guest of honour at the event, presented the winners with their prizes and congratulated all the participants for daring to take part in the epoch making event.

Fayemi said his administration would not only invest in the education and human capital development of the youth, but will continue to partner with relevant private sector players in providing them platforms to showcase their God-given talents.

The overall winner, Sadjo smiled home with #1 Million; the first runner up got a prize of #500,000 while the second runner up got #300,000.

The race which flagged off by the State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi in Aramoko- Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government at 9:25am.

There were also winners in other categories, including the female elite category where Rose Akuso from Plataeu State came first in 36 mins 51 seconds. She was trailed by David Abiye from Ondo state who came second in 36 mins 59 seconds, while another runner from Plateau State, Oman Sale came third.

They also received N1 Million; N500,000 and N300,000 respectively as their prizes.

In the female Indigene category, Adewole Hannah Jumoke from Ikere Ekiti came first by reaching the finish line in 38 mins 49 seconds. She got N1million.

She was followed by Sehinde Favour (43mins 32 seconds) and Folorunso Fayokemi (44m, 38s), who took the second and third positions respectively.

Others in the indigene category are Abolaji Iyanu, who came fourth in 45m, 74secs; Oduluyi Jumoke who came fifth in 46m,42secs. Ekundayo Olajumoke (47m, 42s), Anyigor Serah (49m, 11s), John Mary (49m, 36s) and Ajeyomi Bukola (49m, 49s).

In the Male Indigene Category, Shedowo Adewale came first at 34mins 51s, while Lawal Azeez came second at 35 mins 16 seconds. Arowolo Tunde came third with 36m, 17secs.

Fourteen years old Dolapo Morakinyo, from Oke Imesi-Ekiti was apparently the youngest participant in the race and was the cynosure of all eyes as she got to the finish line.

No fewer than 10 ambulances manned by health professionals were deployed on the Aramoko-Erinjiyan-Ikogosi route, while the police, officials of the federal Road safety and the state’s Peace corps provided security and crowd control along the route.

Governor Fayemi who said he was excited at the positive attitude of the young men and women that participated in the race, said government would continue to provide incentives to her sports men and women in different sporting activities.

The Ikogosi Marathon race was organised by the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative in partnership with the Ekiti State Government. Over 5,000 registered for the race online, while close to 2,500 collected racing materials which qualified them for the race on Saturday.