From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Director General of the Due Process Agency, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Esq, has emerged as the chairman of the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eba, a dependable ally of Governor Ben Ayade, emerged following a consensus agreement by leaders of the party in the state and will lead a 36 man new executive.

He was also one of the chairmanship candidates in the cancelled 2020 PDP state congress. He defected with Ayade to APC in May 2021.

Alhaji Abubakar Malami, the chairman of the electoral panel, said voice votes are permitted by Article 20 of the APC Constitution and they are going to abide by it.

Speaking shortly during the state congress held at UJ Esuenen Stadium in Calabar on Saturday, the new chairman said they are focused on just one assignment of making the party win future elections.

‘Political evangelism commences immediately and the crystallisation of the governor’s policy of socketing to the centre begins immediately,’ he said.

Expressing happiness at the turnout, Governor Ayade commended the party men and women for their steadfastness and pledged his support to the new executive.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .