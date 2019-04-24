In a bid to complement the multi-billion naira frozen chicken processing factory, Calachika, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commenced construction of a poultry and livestock farm.

When completed, the factory is projected to process about 6,000 frozen chicken per hour.

Located on the Calabar/Odukpani Road in Odukpani Local Government Area, the poultry and livestock farm is conceived to be the biggest of its kind in the South South with the production capacity of 22,000 birds per hour.

It is expected to rollout its first birds by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Briefing newsmen at the site during an unscheduled visit recently, Ayade, who disclosed details of the project, said: “We have six broiler houses, layers and of course, the hatchery. So, we would be producing 22,000 birds per broiler house with massive production of eggs. My ambition is to commission it soon.

“Already, we have a team of engineers from China and Spain where we purchased the equipment. They are on ground to perform the installations here on site once the civil works is completed.”

He described the poultry farm as the most sophisticated, in terms of equipment and production line in Africa

“In the whole of the South South, there is no commercial, massive and industrial scale poultry business, yet protein is the core most important part of hospitality industry.

“Indeed, you have three major downstream benefits from this business; eggs in abundance, day-old chicks and frozen chickens and, that is what we are doing to industrialise the state. All the small poultry farmers in Cross River state and its environ can now start buying their day-old chicks from our facility instead of going far West as the case is currently.

“We also have a slaughter house at the Ayade Industrial Park where we are going to slaughter 6,000 birds per hour; for export.

“That is why it is located close to the Bakassi Deep Seaport. So, as we produce, we blast fridge and then, take them to the Cool Room before exporting them as fresh chicken.”