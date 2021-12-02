From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade and lawmaker representing Obanliku state constituency Rt Hon Sunny Achunekan have described the death of Dr Joseph Wayas, as a major loss to the state and country.

Dr Wayas, a Second Republic Senate President, died in the early hours of Tuesday at a London hospital.

He had been in poor health for some time.

In a press statement signed by Ayade’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the governor said Dr Wayas left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

‘As a state, Cross River is in pains as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas’ demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria”, Ayade was quoted as saying in the statement.

‘As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

‘And since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state.’

The governor condoled with the Wayas, assuring them that his demise is a collective loss and the pains a shared one.

In an interview with the lawmaker representing Obanliku State Constituency, where late Wayas hails from, Rt Hon Sunny Achunekan, said: ‘I got the news of Dr Wayas’s death with shock. But those of us he left behind would continue to preach his belief in the unity and oneness of Nigeria.

According to a former aide to the late Senate President, ‘we have lost a political iroko in Obanliku and we shall miss his deft political moves, counselling and his communal lifestyle.’

Born on May 21, 1941, in Basang, Dr Wayas hailed from Sankwala in the Obanliku Local Government Area of the Cross River. He was also a former Commissioner of Transport in the defence south-eastern state.

He was deputy chairman of the 1994 national constitution conference that organised the national conference.

