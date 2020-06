Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade’s faction and some members of the National Assembly are battling over a pending by-election for northern senatorial seat.

While Ayade’s men have thrown their weight behind Stephen Odey, a trusted ally and the incumbent Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, the Assembly members are said to have queued behind one of their own, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.